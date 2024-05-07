12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, May 7
A Class 8 student of Manav Mangal Smart World School in Zirakpur was crushed under the wheels of a truck while on her way to school at the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Singhpura Chowk on Tuesday morning.
The deceased, Ananya, 12, a resident of Preet Colony here, was riding pillion on her mother Pushpa’s scooter to the school. The mother lost her balance on the gravel strewn on the highway when a passing truck ran over her daughter.
Road users kept slipping by even as the injured mother kept tugging at her daughter’s corpse.
The PCR vehicle reached the spot almost half-an-hour later, complained a passerby. A charitable ambulance had to be requisitioned that took the body to the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital.
The truck driver, Kali Bhushan, 23, of Jammu, reportedly fled the spot but a passerby caught hold of him after a chase.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking the carpeting of the road here but an irregular patch has cropped up here.
The truck driver told the police that he was on his way to Ambala from Baddi to drop iron bars.
