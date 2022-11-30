12-year-old hangs herself at Zirakpur house

Zirakpur, November 29
A 12-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her house in Sukhna Colony here today.
The deceased has been identified as Ashu. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The girl’s mother had died in 2015.
Her father Raju had gone for work when the girl hung herself from a ceiling fan. The police have taken possession of the body and started an investigation.
Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said the deceased was mentally disturbed after the death of her mother.
