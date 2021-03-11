12 years on, Chandigarh to recruit ASIs to meet shortage

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, June 2

After a gap of almost 12 years, the UT Police Department, which is understaffed, has finally decided to hold recruitment for the post of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs). For the first time, the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category has been introduced in the recruitment by the UT police.

While 75 per cent of the posts will be filled by promotion, the remaining 25 per cent will be filled by direct recruitment.

Last it was in 2009 that the department had advertised a total of 20 posts and initiated a recruitment process.

In the case of departmental candidates, only those below the age of 40 can apply for the posts.

The delay in holding the recruitment has shattered the dreams of many police personnel, who were eagerly waiting to apply for the posts of ASI.

A senior constable said on condition of anonymity that holding recruitment after a gap of over a decade had left many police personnel ineligible as they were overaged now. “Like me, many police personnel have crossed the age of 40. So, this won’t serve any purpose for many candidates, who were waiting for the department to hold recruitment,” he said. A head constable said the department should hold regular recruitment as not just police personnel, even youngsters who wanted to join the UT police as an ASI, had lost their chance. Meanwhile, 10 per cent of the total posts available for direct recruitment will be reserved for the EWS. Other reserved categories include SC, OBC, ex-servicemen and women candidates. The order states that persons whose family has a gross annual income below Rs 8 lakh fall in the EWS category. Meanwhile, persons whose family owns or possesses any of the following assets, including five acres of agriculture land, residential; a flat of 1,000 sq ft and above, a residential plot of 100 sq yards and above in notified municipalities and a residential plot of 200 sq yards and above in areas other than notified municipalities, shall be excluded from the EWS category.