12 years on, PO in cases of heinous crime arrested

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, September 16

The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was on the run since 2011.

Gurmukh Singh of Bhehlana village was absconding in heinous crime cases registered in 2011.

A special team was constituted to arrest POs. Inspector Simarjit Singh, SHO, Zirakpur police station, and SI Jashanpreet Singh, Incharge, Baltana police post, were among the members of the team. They gathered inputs, other relevant information about the POs and conducted raids at their various hideouts.

On the basis of human and technical inputs, the team nabbed Gurmukh from Patiala on September 14. The special team has arrested 16 POs in the past two months.

The police said during the investigation, it was found that many other cases of robbery and snatching were also registered against him in the tricity and he had been declared a PO in those cases too. His initial interrogation revealed that he had joined the Indian Army in 2001 and left it in 2009. He allegedly formed a gang and started committing crimes. He was wanted in three criminal cases registered in Zirakpur, Kharar and Panchkula.

Further investigation was in progress, said Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar.

#Zirakpur