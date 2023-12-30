 12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  Chandigarh
  • 12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation

12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation

Post High Court orders, PU Senate holds meet online for lone agenda

Post High Court orders, PU Senate holds meet online for lone agenda

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

After almost 12 years, Panjab University today concluded the matter related to the regularisation of a UIET professor’s service during a special online Senate meet by taking a decision in his favour.

In compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dated October 18, 2023, the meeting, which witnessed technical glitches, was convened to consider this lone agenda. Many members, however, expressed disappointment for not being allowed to put forth their argument, stating the meeting was hastily ended.

No clarity on rules

The governing body’s approach is different towards different people. In a similar case in 2022, members’ observations were different. We have no clarity on rules related to regularisation of employees hired on deputation. —Prof Renu Vig, VC

Prof Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, said, “The university will absorb Prof Sukhwinder, who was appointed on deputation in 2009, from the day the university started maintaining his CPF account here. For the period when his CPF amount was being sent to Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), the university will have to re-examine financial implications and its policy on the regularisation of employees hired on deputation.”

Former Vice Chancellor and a nominated member of the Senate Prof Arun Grover apprised the fellows of the issue at hand. Accepting lapses at his end in dealing with the issue during his tenure, he said the lack of clarity on the status of the relieving letter from SLIET to Prof Sukhwinder was the foremost reason that a decision couldn’t be made. “I have no hesitation in accepting my failure in informing the 2011 Senate about the status of the case. But considering all angles, I would like to recommend that the Senate must view his seniority from 2011. I appeal to Prof Sukhwinder to not escalate the matter any further,” he said.

On the other hand, Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General, and Senate’s nominated member, condemned the delay in concluding the issue, and sought an inquiry into the same. He said, “As Prof Sukhwinder has been offering his services to PU in continuity since 2009, there is no reason as to why two years of his service, from 2009 to 2011, be contested.” As per law, he must be absorbed from the date he joined the university.

Former UIET director Prof Savita Gupta strongly pursued her argument for considering Prof Sukhwinder’s seniority from 2009, adding the vested interests of a few shouldn’t lead to a decision in this regard. Prof Gurmeet Singh also highlighted the systemic failure of the governing body in the timely conclusion of the matter.

#Panjab University Chandigarh


