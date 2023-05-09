 123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11 : The Tribune India

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

e-bids invited for 35 residential, 88 commercial properties

Chandigarh, May 8

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for the sale of 123 residential and commercial properties from May 11.

While 35 residential units are up for grabs on a freehold basis, 88 commercial units are available on a leasehold basis. Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said bids could be submitted from 10 am on May 11 to 10 am on May 31. These would be opened the same day at 10.15 am.

He said stickers had been pasted at each unit for better identification and site offices provided at different sectors/ locations to facilitate inspection by prospective bidders.

The location of each unit on Google map, address of the site offices and contact details of the officials were available on official website www.chbonline.in. The residential units could be inspected every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and commercial units every Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Garg said the built-up dwelling units would be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit, and GST would not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit.

The participants could visit the official website to understand the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposits and e-bids, he said. The terms and conditions and the detailed tentative list mentioning localities/ sectors of the built-up units and reserve price could be downloaded from the website.

To submit e-bids, prospective bidders were required to get registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. A valid e-mail ID, mobile number and digital signature were prerequisite to participate in the e-tender process, he said.

The CHB has fixed the reserve price of a two-bedroom flat in Sector 51-A at Rs 95.34 lakh, and that of an EWS flat in Sector 38-W at Rs 27.08 lakh.

Most of the residential units are available in Sectors 51-A, 38-W, 26-E and Mani Majra.

From April 2021 to April 2023, the CHB has sold a total of 296 units and received a total bid amount of Rs 196.73 crore. — TNS

Porta cabins on rental basis

Apart from residential units on a freehold basis, six porta cabins (commercial units) at Maloya on monthly rental basis are also available in the e-tender. The reserve monthly rental of each of the porta cabins is Rs 18,000.

