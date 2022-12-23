13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Chandigarh, December 22
After a gap of 13 days, the city recorded one Covid positive case today. The new case has come a day after the UT Administration asked all hospitals to step up the RT-PCR testing of patients. A total of 72 samples had been tested in the past 24 hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...