13 immigration agents booked for defying order

Found operational without permit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Thirteen immigration consultants operating in the city have been booked by the UT police for operating without permit in violation of the District Magistrate’s (DM) order.

According to the police, owners of GS Oakridge Visa Service, Carrier Venture Education Consultancy and White Hill Overseas Immigration, having their offices in Sector 17; Chicago Immigration Company, Red Star Immigration Company and Madhya Global Avenue Immigration Company, having offices in Sector 22; Federal Visa Company, Abroad Navigation and Veracity Overseas, having offices in Sector 34; and Asfm Consultancy and Travel and Tips, both having offices at Industrial Area Phase-I, have been booked for the violation. Further, owners of two immigration firms operating from SCO 485-486 and SCO 487-488, Sector 35 C, have been booked.

The police said a case under Section 188 of the IPC had been registered at various police stations in the city.

