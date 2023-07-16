13 more AFPI cadets join defence forces

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

As many as 13 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, have made it to prestigious defence academies, including the NDA, Cadet Training Wings for the Technical Entry Scheme and the Indian Military Academy during the past one month.

Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said a total of 216 alumni of the AFPI had joined different service training academies and 141 of them were commissioned as officers so far. He said the institute had a selection rate of 52 per cent.

