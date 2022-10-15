13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

The UT Administration issued 96 temporary licences for sale of green crackers through draw of lots today.

During the draw, a total of 1,474 applications were received for issuance of temporary cracker licences. As many as 96 candidates have been issued a total of 13 sites - Sabzi Mandi ground and Dasehra ground in Sector 43; near Ramlila-Dasehra ground, Sector 46; open space in Sector 33-C; adjoining mandir, Sector 37-C; Dasehra ground, Sector 24; Sabzi Mandi, Sector 29; Ram Darbar car bazaar open ground; open ground, Mani Majra, near Housing Board; Masjid ground, Sector 20; in front of Ryan International School, Sector 49; in front of Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 48; Mandi Ground, Sector 45-D; and behind Nanaksar Gurdwara, Sector 28.

The licence holders have to give an undertaking that they will sell only green crackers, certified by the CSIR-NEERI, and they comply with all orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

After enforcing a ban on fireworks for two years, the UT Administration has allowed use of green crackers this festival season. The sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or “laris”), even if these fall under the green category, had been banned.

No e-commerce website, including Flipkart, Amazon, etc, is allowed to accept online orders and effect online sales of firecrackers within the UT jurisdiction. In case of violation, the SHO concerned will be held liable.

Owing to the Covid pandemic, the Administration had imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers as a containment measure to prevent the spread of the virus in 2020 and 2021.

