13-yr-old posing as adult delivers baby

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 29

In a major lapse, a 13-year-old girl delivered a baby posing as an 18-year-old and later fled the Civil Hospital along with her “husband” and the newborn. According to information, the couple from Bihar arrived at the hospital yesterday and the man claimed his “wife” was 18 years old.

Dr Harminderjit Singh Cheema, SMO, said when the couple came for delivery, the doctors gave her treatment.

But during delivery, the doctors suspected the girl’s true age wasn’t 18. They asked for her Aadhaar card, which confirmed their suspicion and a complaint was lodged with police. On learning this, the couple fled along with the newborn around midnight.