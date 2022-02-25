Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

Admn acts tough, to terminate services of 17 outsourced employees

Staff of Military Engineer Services inspects 66KV sub station in Sector 56 in Chandigarh. File photo

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 24

As many as 130 regular and 17 outsourced employees of the Electricity Department have been found involved in the act of sabotaging the power supply in the city in a preliminary probe that let to a blackout in the city for nearly 40 hours.

Coming down heavily on them, the UT Administration has decided to terminate the services of the outsourced employees and initiate disciplinary proceedings against the regular staff.

Meanwhile, the UT Administration has formed a three-member committee of experts comprising the Superintending Engineer and the Executive Engineer of the Electricity Department and an expert from Punjab Engineering College to find out the extent of damage caused to the electrical systems.

At a meeting of senior UT functionaries, which continued for several hours, it was decided that the services of outsourced employees who were involved in the disruption of the power supply and damaging the electrical systems would be terminated for defying the orders of the UT Administration. Similarly, disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against regular employees of the Electricity Department who were involved in the disruption of the power supply. Further action under the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) will also be taken against them.

A senior official said it would set an example for others and no one would be allowed to take the authorities for granted. He said strict action was necessitated as the protesters forced the residents to suffer for nearly two days. In addition, an FIR has also been registered against these employees for violating ESMA.

The process to identify the employees involved in the disruption of the power supply has already been initiated by the police through CCTV footage and other evidence, and the DGP has also been requested to put the investigation on the fast track.

To find out the extent of damage caused to the electrical systems and other details, a three-member committee of independent expert members has been constituted, which will submit the report in 15 days.

The UT Powermen Union had given a call for a three-day strike from February 22 till 24. Despite considering the genuine demands, meetings were held between the union and the UT Administration, but the union was adamant on going on a strike.

On the midnight February 21, the power supply was disrupted at the GMCH, Sector 32, the GMSH, Sector 16, and other main areas of the city, resulting in inconvenience and harassment to the public.

When the employees went on strike, a large part of the city plunged into darkness.

Three-member panel to assess damage

Adviserspeak

The action is being taken because of the grave situation faced by the city due to the strike by powermen. — Dharam Pal, UT Adviser

Dharam Pal, UT Adviser

