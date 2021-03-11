130 students of Aryans Group of Colleges awarded degrees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Aryans Group of Colleges organised its 11th convocation at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here. Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya conferred degrees and honoured around 130 toppers of various streams.

In his address, the Governor congratulated the students and advised them to take community-led participatory actions to keep up with the challenges of the changing times “The process of learning in life does not end, but today is the beginning of new education and achieving new goals,” said Dattatreya. Both founders, Prof Roshan Lal Kataria and Rajni Kataria, were also present on the occasion.