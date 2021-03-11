130 students of Aryans Group of Colleges awarded degrees

Chandigarh, June 6
Aryans Group of Colleges organised its 11th convocation at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here. Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya conferred degrees and honoured around 130 toppers of various streams.
In his address, the Governor congratulated the students and advised them to take community-led participatory actions to keep up with the challenges of the changing times “The process of learning in life does not end, but today is the beginning of new education and achieving new goals,” said Dattatreya. Both founders, Prof Roshan Lal Kataria and Rajni Kataria, were also present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...