134-member Chandigarh contingent for youth games

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, January 25
The UT Sports Department has announced a 134-member contingent for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games scheduled to be held in seven cities of Madhya Pradesh from January 30 to February 11. The events will be held in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Maheshwar, Indore and Ujjain.
In the last edition of the Kehlo India Youth Games held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, the Chandigarh contingent had attained 13th position (out of the participating 33 teams) with 16 medals, including five gold, four silver and seven bronze. The Chandigarh team had won all their medals in individual events. Two from these five gold medals were won in boxing, two in gatka and one in wrestling. The other medals were bagged in cycling, judo, wrestling and in boxing.
Last year, the Chandigarh contingent comprised 123 players. The hosts Haryana had won the overall trophy by bagging 52 gold medals, 39 silver medals and 46 medals.
This year, the local contingent will participate in a total of 17 events. Apart from the events it participated in the last edition, the Chandigarh teams will also participate in fencing, shooting and Thang-Ta events for bagging a maximum of medals. The 17 disciplines include athletics, wrestling, boxing, shooting, rowing, volleyball, judo, basketball, weightlifting, kabaddi, hockey, gymnastics, mallakhamb, archery, fencing, cycling road, Thang-Ta and gatka.
On Wednesday, Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports, UT Administration, along with Rayat and D Mehta, District Sport Officer (DSO), attended the flag-off ceremony.
No challenge in swimming
- Despite having nearly 10 swimming pools in Chandigarh, no swimmer qualified for the Khelo India Games. Also, the Chandigarh contingent will not vie in kayaking and canoeing, badminton, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, kho-kho and some other traditional events.
- Last year, UT claimed 13th position with 16 medals, including five gold.
- Joint Director (Sports) Dr Sunil Rayat is Chef de Mission of the contingent.
