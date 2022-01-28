138 units of blood donated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Canara Bank Officers Organisation organised its 52nd blood donation camp at Shri Satyanarayan Temple in Sector 22 on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Atul Kapoor, president of the organisation, inaugurated the camp by donating the blood for the 68th time. Over 250 persons attended the camp and 138 units of blood were donated on the occasion. TNS

1 lakh jabbed in patiala in a week

Patiala: One lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the district over the past week. The district on Wednesday and Thursday reported four and three deaths, respectively. Officials in the district administration said people should not take the vaccination lightly. Over 1,623 in the district were tested for Covid of them 92 were found positive, officials of the Health Department said. They said there was low testing as OPDs in the district were not functional due to Republic Day. Dr Sumeet, District Epidemiologist, said, “We are witnessing a downward trend in Covid cases in the past week. However, people should not take the virus and vaccination lightly.” “The Omicron variant spreads at a fast pace though it is less severe,” Dr Sumeet said. Meanwhile, officials of the Health Department said the number of people vaccinated in the district had crossed 20 lakh. As many as 17,061 people were vaccinated on Thursday. TNS

Man held with illegal weapon

Chandigarh: A Kharar resident has been arrested by the operation cell of the UT police with a country-made pistol and live cartridges. According to the police, the suspect, Kuljeet Singh Kang (35), was nabbed from near Butterfly Park in Sector 26. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Youth arrested with ganja

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 24-year-old Bihar native with 12.600 kg of ganja. The suspect, Arjun Kumar Yadav, was nabbed from near a government school at Raipur Kalan. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Bikers snatch mobile phone

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a person near the Sector 40/41 light point in the city. The police received a complaint from Rafeeque Mohammad, a resident of Phase IV, Mohali, following which a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.