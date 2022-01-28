BRIEFLY

138 units of blood donated

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Canara Bank Officers Organisation organised its 52nd blood donation camp at Shri Satyanarayan Temple in Sector 22 on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Atul Kapoor, president of the organisation, inaugurated the camp by donating the blood for the 68th time. Over 250 persons attended the camp and 138 units of blood were donated on the occasion. TNS

1 lakh jabbed in patiala in a week

Patiala: One lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the district over the past week. The district on Wednesday and Thursday reported four and three deaths, respectively. Officials in the district administration said people should not take the vaccination lightly. Over 1,623 in the district were tested for Covid of them 92 were found positive, officials of the Health Department said. They said there was low testing as OPDs in the district were not functional due to Republic Day. Dr Sumeet, District Epidemiologist, said, “We are witnessing a downward trend in Covid cases in the past week. However, people should not take the virus and vaccination lightly.” “The Omicron variant spreads at a fast pace though it is less severe,” Dr Sumeet said. Meanwhile, officials of the Health Department said the number of people vaccinated in the district had crossed 20 lakh. As many as 17,061 people were vaccinated on Thursday. TNS

Man held with illegal weapon

Chandigarh: A Kharar resident has been arrested by the operation cell of the UT police with a country-made pistol and live cartridges. According to the police, the suspect, Kuljeet Singh Kang (35), was nabbed from near Butterfly Park in Sector 26. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Youth arrested with ganja

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 24-year-old Bihar native with 12.600 kg of ganja. The suspect, Arjun Kumar Yadav, was nabbed from near a government school at Raipur Kalan. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Bikers snatch mobile phone

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a person near the Sector 40/41 light point in the city. The police received a complaint from Rafeeque Mohammad, a resident of Phase IV, Mohali, following which a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies