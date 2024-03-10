14,021 cases resolved at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 9

A total of 17,043 cases were taken up at the Lok Adalat organised at a court in Mohali. Out of these cases, a total of 14,021 were disposed of by virtue of compromise, and awards of a total amount of Rs 41,72,45,289 were passed by different Benches at the National Lok Adalat.

Nine couples who were living separately and litigating against each other were reunited in the National Lok Adalat.

Officials at the Lok Adalat said counselling sessions were organised for the estranged couples in the pre-Lok Adalats, adding that after the counselling sessions the couples agreed to live together by resolving the disputes and differences that they had.

The officials added that the estranged couples went to their home together and were presented with a sapling each as of good luck, adding that they were were urged by judges to grow the plant and maintain a good and relationship with each other.

