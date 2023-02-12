14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

In another auction, 14 heritage items from the city will go under the hammer in Paris on February 26. The heritage items, designed by architects Pierre Jeanneret, are likely to fetch between Rs 2.80 crore and Rs 4.24 crore.

The items include a set of six library chairs, two pigeonhole desks, a set of six “advocate” armchairs, a library table, a coffee table, a pair of easy chairs, a sewing stool, a file rack, a set of eight office chairs, a stool, a bench, a pair of “advocate” armchairs and a demountable bed.

A set of six “advocate” armchairs is likely to fetch nearly Rs 1.05 crore.

Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell (HIPC), Chandigarh, has requested Nathalie Chanvallon, Judicial Police Officer, Paris (France), for conducting another investigation into the upcoming auction on February 26.

During a visit to Chandigarh in November last year, a French delegation had decided to share the matter of illegal sale of Chandigarh heritage articles in France, so as to track the transactions and reach to the bottom of this network, which has taken the goods out of India, despite the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Jagga has requested Judicial Police Officer to look into the matter in accordance with the French laws as well as international laws, especially with regard to the issues as how these articles were brought to France, when and who brought these there, whether the importer has all documents of all items, if he has documents, then who sold these in India/Chandigarh etc.

The details of sales in India would help them in tracking the chain involved in the smuggling of art items, he added. After intervention of the HIPC, the auction of as many as 40 artefacts from the city was recently put on hold. The biggest-ever auction of the UT’s heritage items was scheduled to be held in France on January 29.