14 DSPs transferred by Chandigarh Police Dept

Chandigarh, July 4

In another reshuffle in a month, 14 DSPs were transferred today by the Police Department. Last month, 21 Inspectors were transferred by the department.

Jaswinder Singh, who was previously in traffic wing, has been posted as DSP (South), replacing Dalbir Singh, who has been shifted to the CID wing. Ram Gopal, who was posted in the CID wing, has been transferred to the traffic wing.

Harjit Kaur has been transferred from traffic wing to the PCR and Sukhwinder Pal from the PCR to the IRB.

Udaypal Singh, who was DSP (Crime), is now posted as DSP (High Court Security), replacing Amaro Singh, who has been posted as DSP (Training). Sita Devi, who was DSP (Women and Child Support Unit), is now DSP (Community Police) with the additional charge of DSP (Administration).

Jaswinder Kaur, previously DSP (Training), has been appointed DSP (Women and Child Support Unit).

Jasbir Singh has been transferred from the Operations Cell and is now DSP (North East) with the additional charge of DSP (Crime).

P Abhinandan has been posted as DSP (Operations Cell) with the additional charge of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Rajnish, who was posted at the Police Lines, has now been made DSP (East) with the additional charge of District Crime Cell (DCC). Niyati Mittal, who was posted at the Police Headquarters, has been transferred to the traffic wing with the additional charge of Police Lines.

Palak Goel, DSP (East), has been posted as DSP (Police Headquarters) with the additional charge of PLWC.

The transfer orders were issued by SP Ketan Bansal.

