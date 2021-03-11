14 school buses challaned in Kharar

Mohali, April 22
The Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) today challaned 14 school buses for various violations.
SDM Avikesh Gupta said the buses did not have CCTV cameras, speed governors, fire extinguishers and first aid boxes. He said these buses also did not have proper documents, including fitness certificate, pollution certificate, permit and driving licence. The vehicles lacked GPS system, arrangement of drinking water and female staff while the drivers were not in uniform.
Gupta said as per the government policy, the safety of children was the prime concern of the educational institution and to ensure the same, the school had to form a committee for monitoring the buses plying on different routes. —
