14 trains cancelled for 3 months

Chandigarh, November 22

The Northern Railways has cancelled 14 trains to and fro, originating from or passing through Chandigarh, for three months, keeping in view the forthcoming foggy weather. “This happens every year during these months to avoid unforeseen circumstances,” an official said.

The cancelled trains are: 12241 Chandigarh-Amritsar Express; 12242 Amritsar-Chandigarh Express; 14218 Chandigarh-Prayagraj Unchahar Express; 14217 Prayagraj-Chandigarh Unchahar Express; 14616 Amritsar-Chandigarh-Lalkuan Express; 14615 Lalkuan-Chandigarh-Amritsar Express; 14629 Chandigarh-Ferozepur Express; 14630 Ferozepur-Chandigarh Express; 14503 Kalka-Chandigarh-Katra Express; 14504 Katra-Chandigarh-Kalka Express; 22456 Kalka-Chandigarh-Shirdi Express; 22455 Shirdi-Chandigarh-Kalka Express; 11905 Agra Cantt-Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur Express and 11906 Hoshiarpur-Chandigarhp-Agra Cantt Express. The trains will remain off tracks from December till February.