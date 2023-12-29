14 years on, PU multipurpose hall project a work in progress

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, December 28

While the project budget has increased four times, the multipurpose auditorium project in the South Campus of the Panjab University (PU) launched in 2009 hangs fire. The estimates during the initial period were Rs 35 crore, which shot up to Rs 65 crore in 2015. Now, after about 14 years, the amount stands around Rs 140 crore. The project was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Sources claim that the project has been outsourced to three contractors, of which one is based in Delhi and the other two in Chandigarh.

“Primarily, the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) ductwork requires attention for the project to show progress. The work related to interiors could only be completed once the ductwork is in place. The chiller plant was installed about five to six years ago, but because on-site work came to a standstill, they are now lying defunct,” said one of the supervisory officials on the site. He added that funds are not an issue for the university, the delays are related to the lack of management and decision-making at the end of the construction office.

The PU executive engineer, RK Rai, said, “The project is expected to be completed in the next 1.5 years. As and when funds are released, the work on the project is initiated. The current budget for the project is over Rs 115 crore.”

After more than Rs 100 crore have already been spent, the multipurpose hall project, which ideally would have taken three to four years to complete, is still waiting to reach the finishing line. Spread on the area of about 1.5 lakh square feet, with a seating capacity of 2,300, the auditorium is probably the biggest in the region.

One of the PU’s Board of Finance (BoF) members, Prof Gurmeet Singh, said, “As suggested in the last BoF meeting, a timeline for the utilisation of funds must be maintained to record progress and realise the project.” He added that even after its completion, the maintenance would be a challenge for the university therefore, the UT administration must employ its resources for the same.

#Panjab University Chandigarh