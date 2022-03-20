14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 19

Fourteen youths were arrested for allegedly entering a house and attacking the family members with stones and dagger during Holi celeberations.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep, Ajay, Akshay, Mohit, Harpreet, Sahil, Sagar, Ankush, Sameer, Rahul, Pradeep, Sahil, Biru and Parveen, all residents of Sector 17.

Bintu, a resident of Rajiv Colony, told the police that her husband Jai Bhagwan, brothers Tinku and Vishal were celebrating Holi when 14-15 youths barged into their house and started pelting them with stones. One of the suspects stabbed Vishal.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and nabbed the suspects. Vishal, who received stab injuries, is currently receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital.

The police said the suspects had gathered in the neighbourhood for Holi celebrations. They entered into an argument with the victim’s family over some issue and the fight ensued.

A case was registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, and 452 of the IPC. —