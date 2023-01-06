140 CHB units up for grabs till Jan 24

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for sale of 140 commercial and residential units from January 6.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said e-tenders for 91 commercial units on a leasehold basis and 49 residential properties on a freehold basis could be submitted till January 24 up to 10 am and the bids would be opened the same day.

The residential units include nine 2BR flats in Sector 51-A and two in Sector 63, 17 EWS flats located in Sectors 63, 49, 39-W, and 26-East, other flats are located in Mani Majra. The reserve price has been kept between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 99 lakh.

Prospective participants can visit the website — www.chbonline.in — to get the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids.

He said stickers had been pasted at each unit and the location of each unit was available on Google Maps.

The residential units could be inspected every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and commercial units every Wednesday. “Bidders are free to revise their bid amount (increase or decrease) any number of times till the closure of the e-tender process,” he added.