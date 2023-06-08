 15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent : The Tribune India

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Small flats: CHB sets 10-day deadline to make payment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Faced with an outstanding rent of more than Rs 52 crore, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has warned the defaulters to clear all pending dues in the next 10 days to avoid cancellation of allotment of small flats.

Rs 52.10 crore owed to board

  • Allottees of as many as 15,273 small flats owe Rs 52.10 crore to the CHB in rent, which has not been paid for a long time
  • The CHB has allotted 16,000 flats under Small Flats Scheme and another 2,000 under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme
  • These are located in Sectors 49, 56, 38 (West), Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats) and Maloya (ARHC)
  • During surveys last year, some flats were found occupied by unauthorised persons; cancellation proceedings have been initiated

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said 15,273 small flat allottees had not cleared their outstanding dues amounting to Rs 52.10 crore for a long time.

The CHB has uploaded a list of defaulters on its website, directing them to clear the dues at the earliest to avoid cancellation of allotment.

The CHB has allotted nearly 16,000 flats under the Small Flats Scheme and another 2,000 units under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme. These flats are meant to be occupied only by the allottees and their families against a monthly licence fee. These cannot be sold/sub-let/transferred/handed over to other persons.

The flats are located in Sectors 49, 56, 38 (West), Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats) and Maloya (ARHC). Of the total defaulters, maximum 7,008 are from Dhanas, followed by 2,018 from Maloya and 1,388 from Mauli Jagran.

During June/July 2022, door-to-door surveys were conducted and it was observed some of the small flats/ARHCS flats were occupied by unauthorised persons. In all such cases, cancellation proceedings have been initiated and during the past four months, 64 flats had already been cancelled, he said.

A list of such flats and a copy of cancellation orders had also been uploaded on the website. The occupants of these flats would be evicted in the next few days and the CHB would take over possession, he said.

Some of the allottees were not paying monthly licence fee on a regular basis. A list of outstanding dues of allottees had been uploaded on the website of the board. The occupants should not let other individuals occupy the units and ensure timely payment of licence fee, he said.

“Those allottees of small flats/ARHC flats who do not want to occupy the units any longer can surrender these to the CHB and get a refund of the security amount, if any,” he added.

