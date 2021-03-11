15 Chandigarh superintendents, 48 GMCH staffers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The UT Adviser today ordered the inter-departmental transfer of 15 superintendents, Grade I and II-level officers, with immediate effect.

These officers have completed nearly three years’ tenure in the same department. The transfers were done in accordance with the standing instructions of the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, regarding rotational transfers of officers or officials from time to time.

Meanwhile, Prof Jasbinder Kaur, Director-Principal, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), ordered the posting and transfer of 48 employees, from daftri to superintendents, on administrative grounds with immediate effect.

According to the order, the GMCH employees stand relieved on May 31 and no separate relieving order required to join the new place of posting, failing which the salary of June will be withheld. However, the handing over or assuming of charge, if any, will be done within 15 days.