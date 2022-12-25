 15 elected to PU Syndicate : The Tribune India

15 elected to PU Syndicate

House divided emerges after election to choose Syndics from 6 faculties

15 elected to PU Syndicate


Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 24

Within five months of unanimously electing Panjab University (PU) Syndicate unopposed, its members got divided today after polls for choosing the new House were held. The voting trend in the election clearly showed differences between senior fellow Satya Pal Jain, former city MP, and Additional Solicitor of India, and PU Vice Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar.

First election since onset of pandemic

  • First election that witnessed voting on Saturday after the onset of the Covid pandemic
  • Majority of fellows voted in the Syndicate election
  • Amid allegations of corruption against the Vice Chancellor, meetings of the new House will likely witness more high voltage drama
  • In last Syndicate, majority of members were nominated senators, while seven were PU faculty members from campus

In July, this year, members backed by Jain were handpicked for the Syndicate unopposed. However, after today’s election, two new groups – one headed by the Vice Chancellor and another of anti-Vice Chancellor lead by senior fellow Jain – emerged to run the House.

The election to choose the 15-member Syndicate from six faculties including, languages, medical sciences, law, arts, combined faculties and science, remained a neck-to-neck fight. While members from faculties of languages and sciences were elected unopposed, those from other groups were elected through voting.

As the sun set, the elected members started extending their support to one of the two groups consequently leading to division of the House. “This is a clear jolt to the Vice Chancellor, especially at the time when allegations of corruption are being levelled against him. Earlier, the House was believed to be a single group and running smoothly. However, in a last meeting, differences were clearly seen between the VC and some members. Even complaint letters were sent to the PU Chancellor mentioning every detail,” said a fellow.

Women’s representation drops in new House

The previous Syndicate had six women representatives. However, this time, the House will have only one woman representative. Dr Kiran Deep, who is said to be from the Jain group, was elected unanimously from the sciences faculty.

“Both the groups should have given preference to women’s representation. It has been claimed that at least three members were re-elected from the VC group, which also presents a distrustful image of the House,” the fellow said. Also, it will be interesting to see the equilibrium of the new House in decision making.

Equal members in both groups

Sources claimed that both groups have equal number of members and one fellow is a neutral supporter. A few believe that the VC group has a minor edge of having majority as it has silent support of the neutral member.

Function of Syndicate

According to the PU calendar, the executive governance of the university will be vested in the Syndicate, which has powers to consider and make recommendations to the Senate in matters that include appointment of Class A officers, affiliation and disaffiliation of colleges and recommendations to the board of finance. The calendar also grants power to the Syndicate to pass orders on various university matters.

New members of Syndicate

Those elected to the House include Dr Mukesh Arora and Dr Gurmeet Singh from languages faculty; Varinder Singh and Dr Shaminder Singh Sandhu from medical sciences faculty; Prof Devinder Singh and Dr Dinesh Kumar from the faculty of law; Prof Shiv K Dogra, Dr RS Jhanji and Dr Jagtar Singh from the faculty of arts; Prof Jatinder Grover, Dr Harpreet Singh Dua and Dr Lajwant Singh Virk from the combined faculties; and Dr Sandeep Singh, Dr Parveen Goyal and Dr Kiran Deep from the science faculty.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

5
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

8
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

10
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water