15 fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 15 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 124. While there was no fresh fatality, 17 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS
4 more test +ve in Panchkula
Panchkula: Fresh four cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 44,366 in the district. No death due to Covid was reported. As many as 43,929 patients have been cured of the disease so far. There are 23 active cases and death toll remains 414 in the district. —TNS
10 infected in Mohali district
Mohali: Fresh 10 Covid cases were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 96,059 in the district. While seven patients recovered from the disease, no death due to the virus was reported from any part of the district on Saturday. There are 43 active cases. The death toll remains 1,149.
