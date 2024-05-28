15 years on, Chandigarh cops nab PO in NDPS case

Chandigarh, May 27
Two proclaimed offenders (POs) in NDPS cases, including one who had been absconding for the past 15 years, have been arrested by the UT police.
A team of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) nabbed Parminder Kumar, alias Pammi; and Surender Singh, alias Ganju.
The police said Surender, a resident of Sector 25, was held with 9 gram smack in April 2003 and a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station. During the trial, he was released on bail. He, however, didn’t appear in the court and was declared a PO in January 2009.
Parminder, a resident of Jhampur, Mohali, was held in April 2009 with 5 gram smack. A case against him was registered at the Sector 39 police station. He also jumped bail and was declared a PO in November 2015.
Both accused were produced in the court and sent to judicial custody.
