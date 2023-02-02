15 youths vandalise house at Fatehpur Behra, probe on

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 1

Around 15 unidentified youths broke into a house at Fatehpur Behra and vandalised it last night. The assailants damaged the house, a car, a motorcycle and a two-wheeler parked in the house and escaped the spot. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the house. The family also alleged firing by the assailants, but the police denied it.

Complainant Bhupinder Singh said he works as a three-wheeler driver. He said while his son was on his way to a market in Behra village yesterday, he collided with a village resident. He alleged that the youth started abusing his son under the influence of alcohol and also abused him. The matter was reported to the police.

Out of resentment, around 9:30 pm, about 15 assailants broke into his house and vandalised it. The men entered the house and started pelting bricks and smashed his car, motorcycle and two-wheeler parked at home.

The assailants warned them to withdraw the complaint filed against them at the Dera Bassi police station.

Investigation in the matter is underway.