15 youths vandalise house at Fatehpur Behra, probe on

Mohali, February 1
Around 15 unidentified youths broke into a house at Fatehpur Behra and vandalised it last night. The assailants damaged the house, a car, a motorcycle and a two-wheeler parked in the house and escaped the spot. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the house. The family also alleged firing by the assailants, but the police denied it.
Complainant Bhupinder Singh said he works as a three-wheeler driver. He said while his son was on his way to a market in Behra village yesterday, he collided with a village resident. He alleged that the youth started abusing his son under the influence of alcohol and also abused him. The matter was reported to the police.
Out of resentment, around 9:30 pm, about 15 assailants broke into his house and vandalised it. The men entered the house and started pelting bricks and smashed his car, motorcycle and two-wheeler parked at home.
The assailants warned them to withdraw the complaint filed against them at the Dera Bassi police station.
Investigation in the matter is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...