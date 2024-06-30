150 children from 16 states attend 6-day ‘learn to live together’ camp

Mohali, June 29
The Child Welfare Council, Punjab, hosted a six-day national-level ‘learn to live together camp, which concluded with a valedictory function at Shivalik Public School here today.
The camp, which was inaugurated by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on June 24, saw participation from 16 states across India, with 150 children and escorts taking part.
Prajakta Avhad, chairperson of the council, highlighted the various activities organised during the camp. She appreciated the co-operation by Shivalik Public School, The Millennium School, Shivalik BEd College and Anhad Foundation in making the programme a success.
The event featured cultural performances by children from various state councils, showcasing their traditional dresses and talent.
The function concluded with the distribution of prizes to the best performers and honours to the volunteers.
