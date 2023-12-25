150 delegates attend workshop at RBDCH

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 24

More than 150 delegates from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh participated in a CDE programme-cum-workshop on “Pterygoid and Zygomatic Implants” organised at Rayat Bahra Dental College and Hospital (RBDCH) by the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

The organising chairman, Dr Sandeep Garg, and the Principal-cum-convener of the conference, Dr Akshey Kumar Sharma, felicitated the guest speaker, Dr Divye Malhotra , Professor and Head of Himachal Dental College, Sundernagar, for imparting knowledge about the important topic.

