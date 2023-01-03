150 students attend course

Chandigarh: The Government College of Education, Sector 20, started a value added course ‘The Science of Happiness’. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda highlighted the importance of happiness in an individual’s life. Dr Nisha Singh, Assistant Professor, introduced the course by highlighting the need of the happiness programme and its objectives. The programme was attended by 150 students of the college.
Fifth volume of e-journal released
Chandigarh: Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, released the fifth volume of its annual e-journal titled ‘Gyankosh: An Interdisciplinary Journal’. Through this journal, the college endeavours to nurture an environment where researchers, authors, collaborators and scholars across various disciplines are inspired to do their best in respective subjects based on their perspectives, life experiences and skills.
Day 3 of special NSS camp
Chandigarh: Post Gradate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, conducted various activities on the third day of the seven day-and-night special NSS camp organised by the NSS unit of the college under the leadership of Principal Prof (Dr) Nisha Agarwal. Officers Mehar Chand and Vinod Kumar, NSS volunteers, interacted with poor children of the adopted Kajheri village. In the evening session, NSS volunteers went door to door in Sector 42 to collect warm clothes for the poor children.
