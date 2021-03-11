151 undertrials released

Chandigarh, August 12
As many as 151 undertrials have been released from Burail jail under the Release UTRC@75 campaign.
Ashok Kumar Mann, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), UT, said, the campaign, a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was started under the directions of Justice Ritu Bahri, Executive Chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, UT, and Gurbir Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, UT.
The DLSA secretary said the campaign shortlisted 16 categories of undertrials, who were to be considered for release. The campaign started with collection of data from the Jail Authority, Model Jail, of all undertrials lodged there.
The data of 816 prisoners, including 51 females, was submitted to the DLSA, UT. It was scrutinised and 223 prisoners were found eligible for release under the campaign.
