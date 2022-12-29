152% jump in traffic challans in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, December 28

With the introduction of high-resolution CCTV cameras in the city, challans for jumping the red light witnessed a 4,183% jump in comparison to 2021.

While, 4,097 challans were issued for the offence last year, the traffic police have already issued 1,75,649 challans for the offence till December 27 this year.

A majority of the violations has been caught on the CCTV cameras, installed on various roads earlier this year. As per the police records, of the total challans for jumping the red light, 1,71,970 violators were captured by CCTV cameras.

Further, as many as 5,86,966 motorists have been fined for different traffic violations against 2,32,319 fined last year. This is around 152% jump in comparison to 2021.

Speeding has turned out to be among the most rampant violations in the city, with 1,84,166 motorists being fined for the offence this year, against 64,132 challans issued last year. Of the total challans issued for speeding, 1,53,674 were through CCTV cameras.

The high-resolution cameras set up at 40 traffic junctions are equipped with the automatic number reading recognition (ANRR) software. Around 15 police personnel work round the clock at the Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC) set up in Sector 17 to monitor and issue challans for violations detected.

Riding without a helmet also constituted a large percentage of violations as 45,856 two-wheeler riders were challaned for the offence. Interestingly, 35,054 challans were issued after netizens captured the violation in their mobile phone and shared it with the police through social media or traffic staff recorded these through handy cams.

The traffic police also issued 65,322 challans for stopping on a zebra crossing. Of these, 59,917 were issued through CCTV cameras. A total of 35,232 challans were issued for wrong parking.

Meanwhile, 2,863 driving licenses have been recommended for suspension this year. Sources said a large number of violations were witnessed at four junctions — Housing Board light point, Airport light point, Hallo Majra light point and 66KV light point on New Chandigarh road.