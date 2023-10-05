15K allottees owe Rs 52 crore rent to Chandigarh Housing Board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

More than 15,000 small flat allottees have not cleared outstanding dues amounting to Rs 52 crore for a long time. The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has now warned wilful defaulters to clear their dues to avoid cancellation of flat allotment.

A monthly rent of Rs 800 is charged from allottees for the first five years with 20 per cent increase after every five years

CHB has uploaded a list of the defaulters on its website, directing them to clear the dues

The CHB has uploaded a list of the defaulters on its website, directing them to clear the dues at the earliest to avoid action. The CHB has allotted about 18,138 units under the Small Flats Scheme, including 2,000 flats under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme. The flats are meant to be occupied only by allottees and their families against a monthly rent of Rs 800 for the first five years with 20 per cent increase after every five years.

These flats cannot be sold/sublet/transferred/handed over to other persons. The residential buildings are located in Sectors 49, 56 and 38 (West), Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

In June and July last year, a door-to-door survey was conducted. It was observed that of 18,138 small/ARHCS flats, 15,995 were retained by original allottees. Of the remaining 2,143 flats, 1,117 were found occupied by unauthorised persons, 636 were found locked and 168 occupants denied to give information to the survey teams. In November 2022, another survey was conducted for the flats found locked during the previous survey. Of 2,143 flats, notices have been served on 540 defaulters. After hearing and giving sufficient opportunity of personal hearing, 83 occupants failed to prove their claim. Thereafter, cancellation proceedings were initiated against them after following due procedure.

It was also observed that some of the allottees were not paying the monthly rent of Rs 800 on a regular basis since the date of occupation and an approximate amount of Rs 52 crore had become due against these wilful defaulters.

