15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Students seeking admissions to Class XI of local government schools will face a stiff competition with UT Education Department receiving 15,698 (complete) application forms for a total of 13,875 seats in various streams. As many as 310 applications were found to be incomplete.

Total seats 13,875 Applications (complete) received 15,698 From government school students 9,884 From students of other schools (Chandigarh and outstation) 5,814 Parents await refund Many applicants, who had failed to get seats in the counselling last year, are still awaiting the refund of admission fee. The officials concerned said the refund was in process and the parents had to submit details to the department. “The refund process is underway. Details of students, who are approaching the DEO Office, are verified from the respective schools and the refund is made accordingly. Reminders have been mailed to the students,” said an official of the department.

A total of 85 per cent (approximately) seats in Government Model Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) will be allocated to the students who have passed their Class X exam from local government schools, while 15 per cent (approximately) seats will be for the passouts of the private schools of UT and other states.

As many as 9,884 students have applied under the 85 per cent quota and 5,815 under the 15 per cent allocation.

Two merits will be released. The unfilled seats under the reserved categories will be shifted to the general category of the same group. The unfilled seats in the allocation to the government school passouts will be made available to the general category students of private school passouts. A provisional list will be displayed on June 12, followed by calls for objections or online grievances from June 12 to 13.

The redress of objections would be done on June 14 and the display lists on allotment of school and stream on June 21. The verification of documents would be held from June 26 to 29 and the classes would start on July 1.

There are a total of 42 government senior secondary schools in the UT. Of these schools, 18 are offering science (non-medical), 17 science (medical), 23 commerce, 39 humanities and 23 skilled courses.

According to the old policy, a common merit list for all students for government and private schools of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and other states used to be prepared. However, in order to safeguard interests of the government school students, the bifurcation of seats (government school and private school passouts) was started last year.

In the past, there had been high demand for seats in humanities, especially from the students passing out from private schools.

