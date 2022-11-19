16 cellphones recovered from Ambala Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 18

During an inspection, 16 mobile phones have been recovered from the Central Jail here. The jail authorities also recovered earphones, data cables, mobile chargers and SIM cards.

As per information, search operation is being carried out in the Central Jail to recover mobile phones buried under the ground and hidden at other places by the inmates. During the search operation, 16 mobile phones, two batteries and earphones each, five chargers and two SIM cards were found hidden at several places.

Gaurav Kumar, SHO of the Baldev Nagar police station, said: “We got a complaint from the jail authorities that mobile phones, including smart phones and keypad phones, SIM cards and chargers have been recovered from the Central Jail. We will gather information about the people who bought these mobile phones inside the jail and the inmates who were using these. We will also check details about the persons who were contacted from inside the jail. A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.”

Eight mobile phones were recovered from the Central Jail earlier this month.

An official said a close watch was kept with the help of CCTV cameras and guards also remain vigilant. Still, people throw mobile phones inside the jail. The government had planned to shift the jail, but it would take time.

Jail Superintendent Sanjeev Patar said “A special campaign is being run inside the jail to stop the usage of mobile phones, drugs and extortion activities. We got information from the informers that the inmates have burnt a number of mobile phones in the furnace and some are buried under the ground. During the inspection and digging, we recovered 16 mobile phones, SIM cards and chargers. Now, the police will investigate the matter and identify the people involved in throwing mobile phones inside the jail and appropriate action will be taken against them.”

“A hi-tech call blocking system will be installed at the Central Jail to stop the usage of mobile phones by jail inmates. Besides, there is a plan to shift the jail too. Both things are at the government level”, he added.