16 flights cancelled, 2 diverted at SBSI Airport due to dense fog

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 30

Sixteen flights were cancelled while two others were diverted to Delhi as dense fog and low visibility continued to cause inconvenience to flyers at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Most of the flights were an hour behind the schedule. The flights' movement were put on hold as the runway visibility plunged to 150m at 10 pm.

Meanwhile, weather forecast predicted some respite from fog after December 30.

#Mohali