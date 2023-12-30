16 flights cancelled, 2 diverted at SBSI Airport due to dense fog

Mohali, December 30
Sixteen flights were cancelled while two others were diverted to Delhi as dense fog and low visibility continued to cause inconvenience to flyers at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, for the third consecutive day on Saturday.
Most of the flights were an hour behind the schedule. The flights' movement were put on hold as the runway visibility plunged to 150m at 10 pm.
Meanwhile, weather forecast predicted some respite from fog after December 30.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains
Lays foundation stone of development projects
WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi
The awards were later picked up by Delhi Police
Major blow to Imran Khan as Pakistan poll body rejects nomination papers for 2024 General Election
The objections, raised by PML-N’s Naseer, had referred to Kh...
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case
Majithia had earlier appeared before SIT on December 18 and ...
Rajasthan Cabinet expanded; Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 sworn in as ministers
Of these, 12 sworn in as Cabinet ministers and 10 as ministe...