16 heritage items of Chandigarh to be auctioned

Chandigarh, June 6
Sixteen heritage items of the UT will go under the hammer in Paris on June 14. The items, designed by architects Pierre Jeanneret and Le Corbusier, are likely to fetch between Rs 5.06 crore and Rs 5.97 crore.
The items include a low double-sided storage cabinet, removal single bed, a low chair, a storage unit, a sofa and two armchairs, buffet bas, a set of four armchairs, a pair of sheet metal walls, a desk, a set of four armchairs, a bookcase, a large desk, a set of 12 armchairs, a large dining table, a chest of drawers and a set of two stools.
