16 swine flu cases in Mohali this season

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 14

As many as 16 active cases of swine flu have been reported in the district this season. The number of swine flu cases in the district is gradually increasing, up six in the past week, but the situation is under control in the district, said the Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, today.

There has also been a gradual increase in dengue cases. The Health Department has confirming 229 cases till now.

A week ago, there were 10 cases of swine flu and 158 dengue cases in the district as on September 7.

Officials of the Health Department said, “Isolation wards have been set up at all government hospitals for the treatment of swine flu and dengue patients. The staff have been given instructions about safe handling of patients.” They said cases of dengue might increase in October, so house-to-house checking was also important.

“The Covid protocol such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance helps in preventing the spread of both diseases,” said the Civil Surgeon.