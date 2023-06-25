16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The police have apprehended eight juveniles for stabbing a 16-year-old boy from Vikas Nagar to death in a neighbourhood park last night. The victim, Saurav Bhardawaj (16), was a student of Class X.

A case under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The complainant, Jagdish Bhardawaj, the victim’s father, who is doing a private job in Industrial Area, Phase 1, reported that around 8.30 pm last night, he sent Saurav to buy rice.

When he again asked his son to bring an earthen lamp too, Saurav told him that some boys, who had some old enmity with him, were roaming outside the house with the intention to kill him. Jagdish told his son that nothing would happen to him, as he was standing in the gallery watching over him. When Saurav reached the park nearby, he was surrounded by around eight boys who brutally stabbed him.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

The police apprehended all juveniles involved in the crime within four hours. The weapons used in crime, a knife, a “gandasi” and sticks, were recovered from them.

There was some old enmity between the victim and the boys, the police said.