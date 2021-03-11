16-year-old girl raped, pregnant; man booked

Dera Bassi, May 13
The police have booked an unidentified man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and impregnating her in Mubarikpur.
On a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a migrant labourer, a case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station. The complainant stated that she had three children. Her 16-year-old daughter suddenly had pain in stomach after which they took her to the hospital where the doctors told her she was pregnant. The victim told the doctors that she had been raped by an unknown person a few months ago after which he fled to Bihar.
