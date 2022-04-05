16-year-old Haryana shuttler Chitwan promises to fulfil father's dream

Chandigarh, April 4
The 16-year-old Haryana shuttler, Chitwan Khatri, who lost her father while she was playing in an the Invitational Badminton Tournament at Shivalik Public School, Phase VI, Mohali on Sunday, promised to fulfil her father’s dream of becoming a national champion. During her semi-final match, Chitwan’s father, Sudesh Kumar, had gone to a nearby market to get some fruits, but on the way, he suffered a massive heart attack.
Sudesh Kumar was a keen sports lover. He always motivated his kids to bag laurels in sports. Chitwan’s younger brother is an archer and practices at his hometown Sonepat.
“She is in real trauma. This is not a right time for her to see such kind of devastating loss. I just wish, she continues to play the sport and fulfil her father’s dream,” said Coach Harender Malik, who trains Chitwan.
“He used to accompany his both kids in any tournament they participated. He was a keen sports lover and confident of his kids’ bright future. We have decided to extend all possible help to Chitwan and her younger brother. She is a real fighter. With the passage of time, she will come out stronger,” added Malik.
