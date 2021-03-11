160-run victory for St Stephen’s academy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Hosts St Stephen’s Cricket Academy defeated Vivek High Cricket Academy by 160 runs in the St Stephen’s U-14 Cricket Cup today. Batting first, the hosts posted 221 runs before getting all out in 29.4 overs. Dipansh (45), Arjun (39) and Arnav (32) were the main run scorers for the side. Aadit claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Reyansh took one.

In reply, Vivek High team was bundled out for 61 runs in 16.3 overs. Reyansh (12) and Ishveer ((11) were the two main scorers for the side. Arinjay Goyal claimed four wickets, while Aarush Shukla and Gurbhag Bedi claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.