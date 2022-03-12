161 bottles of high-end liquor seized from resort

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 11

A joint team of the Chief Minister Flying Squad, the Excise Department and the Chandimandir police today raided the Marina Bay resort on the Morni road near Nada village this afternoon and recovered 161 bottles of high-end imported liquor of various brands stashed in a secret basement inside the bar counter.

The resort had no licence to keep and serve the liquor, the officials concerned said.

The raid was conducted at the resort around 2 pm on the basis of secret information. During the search, the team also found five uncapped bottles of liquor, and 68 bottles of beer. A case in this regard was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

Surender Kumar, SI of the CM Flying Squad, said after receiving secret inputs, they conducted a raid at the resort and recovered a huge stock of high-end liquor stashed in a secret basement inside the bar counter.

“The resort was shut during our raid and we found no owner, manager at the resort,” he said.

Lawyers were attacked at the resort

Marina Bay is the same resort where lawyers and their friends were attacked with sticks and iron rods on Saturday night. The police had booked the resort’s owner, Abhinav; and Harpal, a bouncer, and other persons for the assault. Three people have been arrested, while the owner has absconded. The complainant, Gaurav Sikri, a lawyer and resident of Sector 11, had told the police that Abhinav, the owner of the resort where he was hosting his birthday party, and his friends and bouncers attacked their group with sticks and iron rods.