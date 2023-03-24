167 donate blood at Dist Courts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh. March 23

A blood donation and organ donation camp was organised by the Awakening mission, in collaboration with the local District Bar Association, in the memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day at the District Courts complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh, today.

As many as 167 persons donated blood and more than 20 persons pledged organ donation as a mark of respect to the great martyrs of the independence struggle.

The prominent among those who attended the camp were Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former IG of Punjab and Amritsar North MLA; Arunvir Vashista, District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh; and Vijay James, Legal Remembrance-cum-Director Prosecution, Chandigarh.

Shankar Gupta, president, District Bar Association, Chandigarh, also participated in the camp.