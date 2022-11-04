17 more dengue cases surface in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 3

The district reported 17 new cases of dengue today and about 20 patients were admitted to government hospitals.

Most cases surfaced in Pinjore, Kalka and Surajpur. As many as 1,643 cases of the vector-borne disease have come to the fore in the district this year so far.

Health and civic body teams have served notice to 37 persons after dengue larvae were found on their premises. The Health Department has created a separate ward for dengue patients at the Civil Hospital in Kalka. A dengue ward has also been set up at the Pinjore polyclinic.

#dengue #Panchkula #pinjore