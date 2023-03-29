17 test positive in Mohali

Mohali, March 28
The district witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases with 17 testing positive on today. The active case count in the district has reached 49. Three patients were cured today. As many 47 cases are in the urban area and two in rural areas.
