17 test +ve in Mohali, active caseload 74

Mohali, March 30
For the third consecutive day, the number of Covid-19 cases reported from the district was in double digits. As many as 17 new cases were reported today, while seven patients got the better of the disease. The active case count in the district stood at 74, including 69 from urban and five from rural areas.
Yesterday, 16 cases had surfaced in the district while one patient was cured. A day before, the district had reported 17 cases.
The overall positive count is 1,01,286 with 1,00,044 recoveries. The district has witnessed 1,168 deaths related to Covid and comorbidities.
In view of an increase in Covid cases in some parts of the country, Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur appealed to residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to keep the infection at bay.
She said the basic guidelines like wearing mask at public places and washing hands frequently should be followed by all. She added that in case of persistent cough, cold, fever, etc, one should visit a government health facility, seek doctor’s advice and get a Covid test done.
