Chandigarh: 177 athletes take part in Special Olympic Games

Chandigarh, December 15
A total of 177 athletes participated in the three-day Special Olympic Games for Divyangjan organised by the Department of Social Welfare in collaboration with Rotary Chandigarh, the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, and the Special Bharat Olympics from December 11–13 at Gymnasium Hall, Punjab University.
With a vision to reach out to persons with disabilities (PwDs), the departments also put up stalls to create awareness about the Welfare Schemes and Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP) on the theme ‘No Voter to Be Left Behind’.
